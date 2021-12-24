Kwame Peprah and Orlando Pirates on fire as they go to the break in second place

Orlando Pirates go into the DStv Premiership break in second place thanks to their 2-1 win against AmaZulu on Thursday night and, based on the growing strength of their performances, Bucs deserve that placing.

Luvuyo Memela's strike in the fourth minute at Orlando Stadium and Kwame Peprah's third and fourth strikes in two games earned Bucs a thoroughly deserved victory against Usuthu who also never stopped probing for goals.

I Pirates have shown an understanding of the forceful game model of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, and in Peprah they have a spearhead they hope can come back in the same form after the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in mid-February.

With both teams on 27 points, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy predicted a matchup to decide second place at the break that would see the two sides going at each other with no holds barred. And so it turned out.

An opening half where the sides ended a strike apiece featured the intelligent running and interplay of Usuthu's ex-Pirates forwards Thabo Qalinge and Memela. In the other direction quality of movement of Bucs' frontline of Thembinkosi Lorch, Ntsako Makhubela and Peprah, plus left wingback Deon Hotto on the overlap was always a handful with the ball at feet.

Usuthu's Qalinge-Memela combination struck early, the former bursting down the right off a back-heel one-two from Bonginkosi Ntuli and feeding the run into the box of the latter to finish past Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Bucs almost struck back within two minutes as an audacious step over and uncleared cross from Peprah led to Makhubela's header cleared off the line at the right upright.

The action continued. From Lorch's corner Nyauza's header was deflected wide, and Hotto's cross fell to Goodman Mosele on the right to rifle a shot that had Usuthu goalkeeper Neil Boshoff stretched.