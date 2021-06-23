R3bn plus 28 new trains will put Cape Town back on track, says Prasa

Cape Town commuter trains are running at 34% of capacity compared to 2019, when they were already on their knees due to arson attacks, theft of infrastructure, vandalism and mismanagement.

Five out of 12 trains operated by Metrorail in 2019 are no longer running, according to a Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) presentation to the Western Cape legislature transport committee on Tuesday.

And the central line, once Metrorail’s busiest in Cape Town when it provided cheap transport for most of the Cape Flats’ poorest areas, is inoperable.

According to Prasa, 56ha of railway line and stations are now covered by 7,844 illegal informal dwellings.