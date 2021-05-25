Prasa says trains will run again early next year
Commuter trains will not return to full service until March or April next year.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) executives, with transport minister Fikile Mbalula, announced this yesterday as they presented the company’s plan aimed at bringing train services back to full operation...
