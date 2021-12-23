South Africa

Free State man accused of killing girlfriend who dropped rape case against him

23 December 2021 - 16:17
A Free State man has been accused of the murder of his girlfriend.
A Free State woman who withdrew a rape case against her boyfriend is now dead,  allegedly at his hands.

Mduduzi Samuel Mbatha, 30, appeared before the Villiers magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani, said members of the community alerted police to a woman lying in the street at about 6am on Sunday.

“The police attended to the complaint and found a female lying in the street. She was  later declared dead by emergency medical services,” said Rani.

“An inquest docket was registered and it was later changed to murder, after preliminary investigation revealed that the victim sustained internal injuries and bleeding.

“The victim was last seen with her boyfriend, Mbatha, who was interviewed but could not give a satisfactory explanation, and he was arrested for murder.”

Rani said the deceased had previously accused Mbatha of rape.

“A month ago the victim had opened a rape case against the suspect, which she later withdrew, and also had a protection order against the suspect,” said Rani. 

