Uncle given life sentence for raping niece

Limpopo MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has welcomed the life sentence meted out against a 34-year-old man who raped his niece.

The Mankweng regional court on Thursday found the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim who was 12 at the time of the rape, guilty after he raped her in his shack and gave her R20 to buy snacks in March 2019.

Rakgoale said the victim impact report that was prepared by social workers assisted in building a strong case.

She added that the harsher punishment by the courts of law helps to deter would-be abusers of women and children.

“We welcome the sentence as it sends a very strong message to people who disregard the law and rape the vulnerable people of society, especially children. This is an indication that our courts are taking decisive and appropriate action against people who undermine the rights of women and children.