Uncle given life sentence for raping niece
Limpopo MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has welcomed the life sentence meted out against a 34-year-old man who raped his niece.
The Mankweng regional court on Thursday found the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim who was 12 at the time of the rape, guilty after he raped her in his shack and gave her R20 to buy snacks in March 2019.
Rakgoale said the victim impact report that was prepared by social workers assisted in building a strong case.
She added that the harsher punishment by the courts of law helps to deter would-be abusers of women and children.
“We welcome the sentence as it sends a very strong message to people who disregard the law and rape the vulnerable people of society, especially children. This is an indication that our courts are taking decisive and appropriate action against people who undermine the rights of women and children.
“This is indeed a proper way of ending the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children awareness campaign which started on the 25th of November. We also want to take this opportunity and commend the police, social workers and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for their sterling work,” said Rakgoale.
Provincial NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said the accused sent other children to a nearby shop and remained with the victim.
“He called her into a shack and undressed her, placed her on the bed before raping her. When the other children came back, he told them that the victim has gone home... One of the children entered the shack and saw the victim and the accused instructed her to get under the bed and hide,” said Malabi-Dzangi.
“The other children managed to see the victim. He then gave them R20 to go and buy snacks and instructed them not to tell anyone. The children reported to their neighbour who informed the victim’s mother.".
The NPA said the case was challenging because the victim was 12 when she was raped and no DNA results were available at the time of the trial.
