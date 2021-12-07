Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate

A disgraced police captain from the Free State, who was in charge of a family and sexual offences unit, was found guilty of a string of charges including rape and sexual assault but died before being sentenced.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Shadrack Lorole Motsoeneng was due to be sentenced on Monday after being convicted on 14 counts but Ipid learnt that he had been dead for some time.

“The suspect was supposed to be sentenced on December 6 and Ipid found out that he died last year in a car accident. The case is now closed because it is confirmed that the suspect has passed on ,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.