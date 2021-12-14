South Africa

IFP suspends councillor accused of raping 14-year-old girl

14 December 2021 - 18:16
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The accused councillor allegedly promised to build the family a house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eakmoto

The IFP has suspended one of its municipal councillors accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The allegations against the councillor emerged in a television broadcast when the girl's family accused him of impregnating their child and promising to build them a new home.

The IFP said on Tuesday its national executive committee (NEC) was advised about the allegations and subsequent arrest of the councillor, and resolved that he be immediately suspended from party activities.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee and political oversight committee have been tasked with investigating the allegations and establishing the material facts. They will report back to the NEC on Monday,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

“The IFP would like to state that the party does not condone, and will not tolerate, any form of abuse, exploitation or violence against women, children and other vulnerable people,” said Hlengwa.

Should the allegations prove to be true, the councillor would be banned from holding office in any party structures for life.

The councillor, as a rape accused, may not be legally named until he has entered a plea in court.

Signs to look out for when you suspect a child might be sexually abused

An expert says there are a number of signs and symptoms that can help people identify if a child is possibly a victim of rape.
News
1 day ago

15 years in jail for 81-year-old who raped 6-year-old girl 17 years ago

An 81-year-old man from Balfour in Mpumalanga who raped a six-year-old girl in 2004 has been sentenced to a 15-year jail term.
News
21 hours ago

