Daring robbers bust stealing petrol from a tanker parked at police station

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing petrol from a tanker parked at a Gauteng police station.

Provincial police spokesperson W/O Gerhard Cornelius, said the organised crime unit was investigating theft of petrol from Transnet and that the tanker was temporarily stored at the Brackendowns police station.

Cornelius said the tanker contained about 9,000 litres of petrol. He said Transnet officials drained some of the petrol on Tuesday but could not finish the job.

Cornelius said three men tried to steal the remaining petrol on Wednesday.