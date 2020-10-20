Pipeline theft sees crude oil flow into Durban river

The KwaZulu-Natal government is scrambling to clean a crude oil spill into Durban's Umbilo River which poses an environmental risk.

According to economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, a “pipeline theft incident” saw the oil spill into the river in the Bellair area.

This is one of 80 incidents of fuel theft and attempted theft that Transnet reported to the department. There were also recorded cases of tampering with pipeline infrastructure with the intention to steal fuel.

Transnet operates and maintains a network of 3,800km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines from Durban to Gauteng, running across five provinces. It was one of these pipes that was hit on Tuesday, causing the spillage.

Dube-Ncube said a team of environmentalists from her department and Transnet will deal with the spillage and clean up.

“As a department, we wish to indicate we are working with all role players to implement spill containment measures to prevent damage to the environment. It is for these reasons I have undertaken to visit the Umbilo River and all other affected areas in Bellair to assess the damage to the environment,” she said.

“I will ensure all spheres of government work in an integrated manner to strengthen measures undertaken by Transnet as part of cleaning and rehabilitating the source of the spillage and the harbour.”

TimesLIVE