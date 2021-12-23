Soccer

Chiefs assistant coach Zwane: ‘If we are to beef up as a club, we would perhaps look at a striker’

By MNINAWA NTLOKO - 23 December 2021 - 16:33
Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has been at the helm of the Amakhosi while Stuart Baxter has been isolating.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane does not think there’s a need for the club to dip into the transfer market during the next window and is confident they have enough players in their ranks to step up, should they be required to do so in the coming months.

Chiefs finished the year with a flourish after beating Maritzburg United 2-0 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from a resurgent Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Zwane, who is filling in for head coach Stuart Baxter while he isolates at home due to the outbreak of Covid-19 that nearly brought the club to its knees a few weeks ago, said should there be a need to beef up the squad, perhaps signing a striker would be the way to go.

“We have got quite a few tall players in the defence. I think Daniel Cardoso, Siya Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele. I think even Tower [Eric Mathoho] is not there. We still have Phathutshedzo Nange and he is tall. We have got a lot of big boys,” he said.

“I do not think we need reinforcements during the next transfer window, I think we are covered as a team. You saw even Njabulo Ngcobo played. I think he did well. He was not bad, considering he has been out for some time. It was key for him to get a run.

“He started cramping and we had to substitute him. I am not worried about dead ball situations, actually it is one of our strongest departments. That is where we have got good players who can defend and attack in set pieces.”

Chiefs finished the year in third place and will resume their league programme in February against Cape Town City.

“If we are to beef up as a club, we would be looking for maybe a striker. But at the moment I do not think we are looking because we have got a lot of players. Maybe we could check on our development players because we have a lot of promising boys.”

