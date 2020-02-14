Criminals target pipelines carrying billions of litres of fuel across SA

Transnet has seen an increase in theft incidents targeting its fuel pipelines and infrastructure that transport billions of litres of fuel across the country annually.

Three suspects were arrested by the police's crime-busting unit Hawks in one of the latest incidents at Suikerbos in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

Ntokozo Cyril Ndlovu, 41, Mzwandile Ezra Mnisi, 38, and Mandla Michael Zwane, 35, were remanded in custody by the Heidelberg magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly tampering with and damaging a fuel pipeline.

Two vehicles and equipment that were used to damage the pipeline were confiscated.

Transnet spokesperson Saret Knoetze said various steps were being taken, including additional patrols and security, to safeguard the pipelines.

“Transnet pipelines are responsible for the transport of liquid fuels: petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil and gas,” according to the company's website.

“The total product throughput is about 17-billion litres per annum, and the gas throughput is 600-million cubic metres per annum.”

The pipeline network, almost 4,000km long, plays a critical role in the country's economy.