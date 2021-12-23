Cape Town land occupiers not entitled to compensation from city, SCA rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dashed Cape Town land occupiers’ hopes of R2,000 city council payouts for the loss of personal possessions.

The council appealed against an interim Cape Town high court order prohibiting its anti-land invasion unit from evicting people and demolishing structures, while SA is under a national state of disaster.

The order was granted after a video of a naked man, Bulelani Qolani, being dragged out of his Khayelitsha shack by council officials, went viral on social media and sparked outrage in July 2020.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Qolani and social justice movement the Housing Assembly launched a high court application to stop the city from “evicting people and demolishing structures, whether occupied or unoccupied, during the national state of disaster, without a court order”.

The court granted the EFF and occupiers of erf 544 in Mfuleni leave to intervene as interested parties.

The occupiers asked the court to compel the city to pay R2,000 to each person who lost personal belongings during the demolition of their structures.