Western Cape government spends R97m in fight against land invaders

The Western Cape has spent close to R100m in its protracted fight against land invasions.

This was revealed by Tertuis Simmers, the MEC for human settlements, on Thursday.

Simmers said there had been 1,639 land invasion attempts on properties owned by the province — throughout the Western Cape — since July 2020.

“For the current 2021/22 financial year, we’ve already spent R97.2m on securing our properties and preventing these invasions,” he said.

“The recent invasion attempts at our Forest Village development in Eerste River saw 104 units vandalised. Doors, handles and windows are some of the items that would have to be replaced. The damage incurred is in excess of R588,000. Those who were due to move in early in the new year will now have to wait so much longer to live in a safer and improved environment.”

Simmers said the elderly and people “living with medically certified disabilities” bore the brunt of land invasions.