Even my cat can’t fight the huge rats, says Langa resident

Hostel residents in Langa, Cape Town, say uncollected garbage in the area has caused an infestation of rats that are biting their children and terrorising residents.

“The rats also spoil our food and run around the house at night making a noise. They are huge and terrifying. My cat can’t even fight them,” said Nandipha Lupha of Zone 26.

Residents of Backstage and Siyahlala informal settlements complained that illegal dumping and uncollected garbage had become a big health concern in the area. Last week, several streets in the community were littered with garbage and spots of vacant spaces were also covered with rubble.

“Every household is given one bin but homeowners get more people to rent in their backyard ... they do not apply for more bins at the city council. They [backyarders] get desperate when that one bin is full, leading to illegal dumping,” said Lupha.

Backstage residents blamed people living in Siyahlala for adding pressure on inadequate sanitation services in their community. They complained about illegal dumping and illegal electricity connections too.