Move your shacks off our tracks, Prasa pleads with illegal occupiers

Passenger rail authority Prasa has urged illegal occupiers to remove their shacks from railway tracks in Cape Town.

Prasa said on Monday that people had allegedly paid R9,000 and then erected their shacks on the central railway line in Langa, Cape Town. The agency's board, led by chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane, visited the central line on Monday to establish how the tracks had been occupied.

“In his engagement with the people illegally occupying the tracks, Ramatlakane was informed by the illegal occupiers that they had been sold the sites in Prasa's operational tunnel for about R9,000,” Prasa said in a statement.

It said the illegal occupiers declined to say from whom they bought the sites.

“The chairperson of Prasa confirmed that Prasa at no time mandated any person to sell sites on the rails tracks, as the said tracks are Prasa property and specifically demarcated for trains. He reiterated that no Prasa rail tracks, or any rail track in the country, was demarcated for human settlement,” the statement read.

It added that Ramatlakane would take a Prasa delegation to the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to help find and/or identify a suitable site on which to relocate the illegal occupants — this for their own safety and to enable Prasa to start much-needed restoration of infrastructure.