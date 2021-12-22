Portfolio committee wants to convene urgent Indaba to discuss initiates' deaths and best practice methods
The portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs wants to hold an urgent male customary initiation Indaba.
This comes as the committee said it was shocked and saddened by the deaths of 32 initiates in the Eastern Cape.
"The committee notes that the spike in initiation deaths coincides with the relaxation of regulations that imposed a temporary ban on male customary initiation.
"It is of great concern to the committee that this tragedy continues unmitigated despite its recent series of engagements with the relevant male customary initiation role players, both nationally and provincially, in a bid to hold those responsible to account," said committee chairperson Fikile Xasa on Wednesday.
The committee said it will continue to intensify oversight over the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act, which became effective in September.
"The Act provides for the establishment of national and provincial initiation oversight structures which will be a critical intervention in the male customary initiation crisis. The committee calls on the relevant departments, law enforcement agencies and traditional leaders to increase both preventative and consequence management efforts to end this unnecessary and preventable carnage of young men permanently.
"It also envisages to convene an urgent male customary initiation Indaba to share best practice on conducting this ancient rite of passage safely. For many communities, this rite is an important part of their cultural identity.
"Every effort must therefore be made to ensure safety of the initiates and to prevent death from becoming normalised," Xasa said.
Meanwhile, the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities (CRL Rights Commission) is expected to hold an urgent media briefing on Thursday following its meeting with different stakeholders on the initiates' deaths.
The commission said on Wednesday it had met with the Eastern Cape provincial leadership, including cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, the House of Traditional Leaders, Interim Coordinating Committee and other stakeholders.
"The purpose of the meeting was to address the escalating deaths of approximately 32 initiates who have died at the initiation schools in that province as well as those who are currently hospitalised.
"Among others, the meeting engaged on the circumstances leading to the deaths of the initiates and, also responses to the question of whether or not the deaths could have been prevented. If yes, what could have been done and if not, why?
"Given the history of the deaths of initiates in the province, what strategies have been developed to mitigate and prevent the escalation of the deaths of initiates. The CRL Rights Commission will be hosting an urgent press conference about the outcomes arising from this meeting," the commission said in a statement.
