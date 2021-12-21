OPINION | No custom can ever be more sacred than a life
We are only halfway through ulwaluko — the traditional Xhosa initiation season — in the Eastern Cape and already we know of at least 27 young men who have lost their lives while attending initiation school.
That is 27 families who would have been looking forward to welcoming back men who had left home as boys mid-November...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.