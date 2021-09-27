South Africa

We improved these flats, say Alex residents

River Park complex had been deserted for years

By Mpho Koka - 27 September 2021 - 07:43
Mpho Koka Journalist

Frans Kgole only had a mattress, paraffin stove and bucket when he moved into one of the incomplete River Park flats in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, three years ago.

Kgole, was one of hundreds of people from various informal settlements in Alexandra to occupy the abandoned River Park flats, which had been left incomplete and empty for years while locals lived in shacks. ..

