Initiates left confused as police raid illegal schools, arrest principals
Police are still looking for children who disappeared from their homes
Sabelo Radebe was left confused when police raided an illegal initiation school he was part of on a hill in Poortjie, on the West Rand, yesterday.
Police parked their van at the bottom of the hill and pounced on his principal who stood in front of a little tent that was erected in the open...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.