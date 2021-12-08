Initiates left confused as police raid illegal schools, arrest principals

Police are still looking for children who disappeared from their homes

Sabelo Radebe was left confused when police raided an illegal initiation school he was part of on a hill in Poortjie, on the West Rand, yesterday.



Police parked their van at the bottom of the hill and pounced on his principal who stood in front of a little tent that was erected in the open...