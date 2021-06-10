Traditional leaders challenge new ‘Westernised’ initiation

'State takes over rite of passage by removing powers from its custodians'

Traditional leaders are gearing up to challenge some of the “westernised” aspects of the newly gazetted Customary Initiation Act (CIT) that seeks to impose strict regulations on traditional circumcision.



The long-awaited document was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa early last week and gazetted on Friday...