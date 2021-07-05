14 boys rescued from illegal initiation school

Fourteen initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school in Mqanduli, and four traditional nurses and two parents were arrested in Buffalo City metro and the Mhlontlo municipality for flouting the lockdown regulations.

The initiates had gone to the mountain in spite of this being banned by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 27.

OR Tambo traditional initiation forum chair Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said none of the Mqanduli initiates could provide any required documentation for them to be circumcised. “They just did not have any official documents, including screening test results,” he said.

“Upon their rescue at Lower Nenga village, they were taken to a rescue centre in Ngcwanguba village, where a very experienced ikhankatha (traditional nurse) will look after them until they have completed their initiation stage.”

Without documents, no young boy was eligible to undergo the old-age rite of ulwaluko (circumcision), he said.

Dudumayo said three traditional nurses and a parent had been arrested in Gabazi village in Mhlontlo municipality.