13 initiates lost lives in spate of illegal circumcisions

E Cape's gory details include penile amputations

At least 13 initiates have died in the Eastern Cape while four had penile amputations and 3,281 were circumcised illegally during the December 2020 summer season.



This is according to a report tabled by the province’s cooperative governance and traditional affairs before the portfolio committee on Thursday. While 10,747 initiates were circumcised in the province last summer, at least 300 illegal initiation schools were erected in the Eastern Cape, 39 initiates had to be hospitalised while 310 tested positive for Covid-19. ..