Skeleton found buried at foot of sand dune in Gqeberha

Gqeberha police are combing for clues after a skeleton was found partially buried at the foot of a sand dune on Sardinia Bay beach.

The partially buried skeleton was discovered by a person walking near the dunes on Sunday, said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“Police were alerted and confirmed the skeleton may have been buried for a while.

“It was between 5cm and 25cm in the sand. There were no clothes or any other information that could assist police with identification,” she said.

The skeleton will be sent for forensics analysis to determine race, age and sex.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have reported a missing or drowned person to contact Lt-Col Melody Oranje at Walmer police detectives on 082-441-8505, 041-581-1496 or 041-509-4000, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

TimesLIVE