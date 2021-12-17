Policeman's widow and co-accused to spend Christmas in jail

The widow of a police officer who was gunned down in July and her co-accused will spend Christmas behind bars.

Patricia Mabojane Kutu, 28, and Vincent Langa, 39, were remanded in custody following their appearance in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said their case would resume on January 21 for a formal bail application.

Kutu and Langa were arrested this week after they were linked to the killing of Witbank Tactical Response Team member Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu at his home in Vosman, Emalahleni on July 24.

Earlier on Friday, SowetanLIVE reported that an intelligence driven information was received about the whereabouts of Langa who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer.

“The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A [in Mpumalanga]. The suspect (Langa) was found and arrested at the back room of the house where he was renting. The suspect was arrested and detained for further investigation.

“During further investigation, the wife of the late police officer was linked and arrested on Thursday, 16 December 2021,” said Sekgotodi.

She said investigations were continuing.