Law enforcement on alert for possible unrest following Zuma ruling, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies are ready to handle any unrest that could be prompted by former president Jacob Zuma being ordered to return to jail.

Earlier this week, the Pretoria high court ordered Zuma back to jail to serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court. It called the decision in September to release him on medical parole “unlawful”.

Zuma is expected to appeal the decision after his lawyers applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

During a briefing by the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster on the state of readiness for the festive season, Cele said law enforcement learnt from the July unrest and looting.

He said the JCPS had noted the court ruling and the department of correctional services’ decision to appeal the judgment.