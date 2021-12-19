North West murder suspect arrested while about to board taxi to flee area

Police in Mogwase, North West, have apprehended a murder suspect who was about to flee the area.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani the 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday as he was about to board a taxi to Rustenburg, about 60km away.

Funani said the victim, the suspect and the suspect’s girlfriend had partied together from Thursday night until the early hours of Friday morning at a local tavern.

“The trio left the tavern and went to the suspect’s place where a fight allegedly ensued between the victim and the suspect. During the fight, the suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, then fled the scene together with his girlfriend,” Funani said.