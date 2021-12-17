South Africa

Man arrested for ‘pushing girlfriend off’ 4th floor of Johannesburg hotel

Suspect 'found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened'

By TimesLIVE - 17 December 2021 - 11:52
The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The police have apprehended a 38-year-old man for attempted murder after a night of carousing with a lover allegedly went sour.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the suspect booked into a hotel in the Johannesburg city centre with a woman at 8pm on December 15.

“They were given a key to [a room on] the fourth floor. A security guard heard a loud bang in the middle of the night. He went outside to inspect and saw a 25-year-old female in the street and badly injured.

“She told the security guard her boyfriend pushed her.”

Mbele said she was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

The suspect “was found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened”.

He was arrested on Thursday and was expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Limpopo lawyer arrested for girlfriend’s death

A 32-year-old lawyer is facing a murder charge after he allegedly knocked down his girlfriend, killing her, apparently after a heated argument.
News
4 days ago

Man who raped girlfriend at rave fails to have convictions overturned

A man jailed for raping his girlfriend during a rave festival has failed to convince the high court to overturn his convictions.
News
2 weeks ago

Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death dies before he can conceal her body

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after a boyfriend allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death and died before her ...
News
1 month ago

