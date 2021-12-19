PSC probes how DJ Shimza scored R150,000 cookout gig with the ministry of tourism

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched an investigation into how popular DJ Shimza's Tembisa restaurant scored a R150,000 government gig allegedly without tendering for it or being in the department of tourism's database.

The probe comes after the commission received a complaint which was lodged through the national anti-corruption hotline.

In a letter sent to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, dated 20 October, which SowetanLIVE has seen, PSC commissioner Dr Bruno Luthuli confirmed that they were investigating the complaint which alleges procurement irregularities at the department's national office.

Luthuli requested Sisulu to provide PSC with a contact person who will "liaise with the PSC investigation team within ten working days from the date of receipt of this letter".