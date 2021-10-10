Two dead and one missing in Shayamanzi house boat fire

“We are heartbroken to inform you, that as a result of a fire on Shayamanzi l, a tragic accident has resulted in a loss of life of one of our guests and a crew member. A second crew member is missing.”

This cryptic message is the only information released and confirmed by Shayamanzi Luxury House Boats, a long-established family-owned business operating on Lake Jozini near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The large houseboats offer guests cruises, good fishing and a luxury stay on a dam surrounded by the Lebombo mountains with superb wildlife all around.

While it is not yet known exactly what happened, it appears that the fire happened on Shayamanzi I — a 25 metre by 8 metre double pontoon houseboat that was first launched by KwaZulu-Natal agriculture and environmental affairs MEC Dr Narend Singh on October 18 2002.