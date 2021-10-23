Public protector condemns Sassa for tender bungle that left destitute hungry

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has slated the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) for a food parcel tender bungle that left the destitute hungry.

Mkhwebane made the scathing finding on Friday after an investigation prompted by advocate Paul Hoffman, of the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa, in July 2020.

Hoffman complained that “Sassa advertised a tender for the appointment of new service providers for the distribution of food parcels for the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Western Cape provinces from June 14 2019 to July 5 2019” but cancelled it “as a result of technical problems”.

“Sassa failed to finalise the tender process towards the end of 2019 and the tender was only re-advertised on January 17 2020,” Hoffman told Mkhwebane.

“This obligated Sassa to request the previously appointed service providers to temporarily extend their services in the said provinces for a period of three months.”