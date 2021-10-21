Limpopo bus firm staff want provident funds
More than 100 workers from Great North Transport (GNT) marched to three Limpopo government departments in Polokwane
Disgruntled former and current employees of a Limpopo state-owned bus company have accused the government of swindling and mishandling their provident funds, subjecting them to poverty.
More than 100 workers from Great North Transport (GNT) marched to three Limpopo government departments in Polokwane to submit a list of grievances including demands to stop the liquidation of the provident fund before all their money is paid...
