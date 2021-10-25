Ombudsman helps Joburgers over hurdles
Door open for aggrieved residents
Business-person Moleleki Fokane was on the verge of losing his construction company after the City of Johannesburg department of housing continuously failed to pay him for building 102 RDP houses.
It had taken Fokane about nine years of being sent from pillar to post and several ignored emails to the city for him to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel...
