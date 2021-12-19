Miraculous escape for pilot and passenger after their plane comes down in Plett suburb

A pilot and his passenger had a lucky escape when their plane came back to earth in a Plettenberg Bay suburb on Sunday.

The RV sport plane's engine quit while it was flying over the holiday town, forcing the pilot to do a “forced lob”, aviation slang for a forced landing.

SAPS spokesperson Sgt Chries Spies confirmed the incident, saying local police members were sent to Bowtie Drive “at about 11:52" to find the plane had landed on a public road.

No injuries were reported, Spies said.

Photos taken at the scene and circulating on aviation forum Avcom show substantial damage to the plane, however.

The right wing suffered a deep gash, most likely from hitting and uprooting a small tree while landing.

The propeller and engine cowling were also badly damaged when the plane's nose hit an electric gate and knocked off its rails.

Posters on Avcom, many of whom are pilots, remarked how fortunate the pilot and passenger were to “walk away” from the scene.

Avcom user “30foursouth” said the accident aircraft had flown “fairly low” over the beach at Nature's Valley in the morning.

On the return leg, the aircraft performed a mild aerobatic manoeuvre called a wing-over above the beach before climbing away.