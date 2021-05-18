'Not survivable': Aviation authority releases preliminary report into midair collision

The fatal midair collision during night-flying training southwest of Johannesburg on April 26 took the lives of two students who were busy with flight training in SA.

According to the preliminary report released on Tuesday by the SA Civil Aviation Authority, one of the pilots involved was a 21-year-old Indian national while the pilot flying the other aircraft was a 31-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen.

There was also an SA instructor pilot in each aircraft.

The names of the four pilots have not been released.

The report found that the licences of all the aircrew were up to date and the aircraft had current airworthy certificates.

The collision occurred over sparsely populated countryside southwest of Johannesburg in an area set aside for flight training.

The two planes — both popular Cessna 172 training aircraft — had departed from separate airports just after sunset.

One plane, registration ZS-PXI and owned by flight training company Skyhawk Aviation, departed Lanseria International Aerodrome on a night navigational exercise which would have taken it south to the general flying area before turning north towards Rustenburg and then back to Lanseria.

The other aircraft, ZS-OMN, which belonged to Central Flying Academy at Rand Airport, near Germiston, was on a night-time training flight to the same flying training area, the report said.