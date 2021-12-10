Harrowing tragedy robs SA of young talent

In rural parts of the province which are starved of success stories, sports provides an escape to many young people and adults.

The hundreds of netball-loving young women who headed to the Western Cape with excitement last weekend and their loved ones were imbued with the same joy.

Tragically, a dark cloud hovered over the Spar netball championships, which kicked off at the Hoërskool DF Malan in Bellville, Cape Town, on Monday.

A devastating bus crash near Aberdeen on Sunday morning claimed the lives of coach Nocamagu Mvunyiswa, 43, and players Phelo Onele Charles, 30, Thabisile Maxikixa, 20, and Indiphile Mfengu,17.

They were part of the Under 21 and senior teams from the OR Tambo district heading to the Cape to compete in the championships.

Imagine the jubilant songs sung by the women on the bus on their way to give their all on the netball court in the hope of victory.

No-one could have imagined a beautiful Sunday ending in the harrowing tragedy that claimed the lives of four women with promising futures in the sport.

In all, 25 netball players were injured.

About 600 players and members of technical teams left the Eastern Cape for Cape Town.

Confirmation of the tragedy sent shock waves across the country, leaving families, friends and sport lovers heartbroken.

Mfengu, the youngest player in the team, had been excited about playing on the national stage for the first time, her family said.

They described the grade 11 pupil from Khanyisa Private School in Mthatha as overly dedicated to making them proud of her.

“When we kept calling, we were told she was in hospital. Her death was sudden,” her cousin Sive Thupha said.