S Mag

Singer R. Kelly appears in NY court before sex abuse trial begins

By Reuters and Angela Moore - 04 August 2021 - 10:07
R. Kelly's trial is due to start next week. File photo.
R. Kelly's trial is due to start next week. File photo.
Image: Supplied.

Singer R. Kelly appeared in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing, just days before his sex abuse trial is due to begin.

The singer is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said the 54-year-old Kelly, known for such hits as, I Believe I Can Fly, ran a criminal scheme in which women and underage girls were recruited to have sexual activity with him.

They have alleged he bribed an Illinois official in 1994 to obtain false identification for singer Aaliyah, who was then 15 years old, so they could get married. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001. Kelly faces separate criminal charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in cases filed in New York, Illinois and Minnesota, and has been held without bail for nearly two years.

The allegations against Kelly date back more than two decades and were featured in a 2019 documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

A chronology of R. Kelly’s alleged sex crimes: is he looking at a jail sentence this time?

The storm’s not over … it seems R. Kelly might finally have to face the music
S Mag
2 years ago

Harvey Weinstein repatriated to Los Angeles to face second rape trial

The disgraced movie producer is wanted for trial on 11 charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

First feature film on the Harvey Weinstein scandal to be released

The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production in the summer, Universal Pictures said ...
S Mag
1 month ago

#MeToo movement disheartened by Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being reversed

The actor and comedian is home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction.
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting