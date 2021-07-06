World

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea - report

By Reuters - 06 July 2021 - 09:45
The An-26 plane went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/max5128

Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east.

Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying.

The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast.

