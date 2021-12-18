Shell has weekend to do seismic survey until court gives ruling

The world’s biggest survey ship, the Amazon Warrior, has at least the weekend to continue its seismic blasting for Shell along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast, before a decision is made on whether to interdict its activity.

Judge Gerald Bloem reserved judgment on Friday and said he would do his best to deliver it speedily, Daily Dispatch reported.

Wild Coast communities, organisations and individuals are asking the court sitting in Makhanda to urgently interdict the oil giant’s seismic survey which they say is devastating to the marine environment as well as harmful to communities’ rights and reliance on the sea for sustenance, income and cultural practices.

Argument became heated on Friday over some of the issues, including whether “subjective cultural rights” could trump commercial interests in these circumstances as well as the irreparable damage experts say will be caused to the marine environment by seismic testing.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe was also roasted in court for suggesting that those communities along the Wild Coast who were challenging Shell’s seismic survey had a colonial and racist agenda.