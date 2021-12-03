Shell wins court battle over Wild Coast seismic blasting survey

Shell is, for now, free to proceed with its seismic survey of the ocean off the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast after four environmental and human rights organisations on Friday lost their legal bid to interdict it from doing so.

Acting judge Avinash Govindjee dismissed the application with costs after delivering a 38-minute judgment.

The Border Deep Sea Angling Association and Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club together with human rights law agency Natural Justice and environmental organisation Greenpeace said the seismic surveying causes immense damage to marine life. They hoped the court would interdict the company from pursuing the survey under an exploration right (ER) obtained in 2014 and subsequently twice renewed.

They maintained the ER was awarded unlawfully in breach of the public’s rights and said it and both renewals should be declared invalid.

In January they will seek to review and set aside the original decision and subsequent renewals

In the meantime, they had hoped to stop Shell, via the urgent interdict, from proceeding with its seismic survey until the review application could be considered. That hope was dashed on Friday morning.