35 fuel stations dump Shell over Wild Coast blasting

Shell has finally spoken — but only after being dumped by leading Eastern Cape supplier Express Petroleum.

Express Petroleum CEO Russell Wells told the SowetanLIVE's sister publication Daily Dispatch on Thursday its petrol stations were debranding from Shell because of its internal silence over its intention to carry out seismic blasting on the Wild Coast, public pressure from customers over Express Petroleum’s relationship with Shell, and horror on the part of Eastern Cape owners passionate about the Wild Coast.

DispatchLIVE sent a public statement by Wells to Shell.

Both Shell and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe replied to DispatchLIVE on Thursday.

In the 23 days since seismic blasting was quietly announced in a 10cm by 9cm advert in DispatchLIVE on November 1, Shell and Mantashe replied only once each, both saying the exploration permit was legal and democratic.