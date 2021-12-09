Energy minister Gwede Mantashe defends Shell's planned seismic blasting on Wild Coast

Energy minister defended on Thursday Royal Dutch Shell's plans for seismic oil exploration along a pristine coastal stretch, saying critics of the plan want to deprive Africa of energy resources.

Environmentalists and others have protested against Shell's plans to start seismic blasting on the Wild Coast, home to some of the country's most undisturbed wildlife refuges, and a major tourist draw.

They say the blasting on the east coast threatens marine wildlife such as dolphins, seals, penguins and endangered humpback whales. Local people also fear the seismic surveys conducted over 6,000 square kilometres will kill or scare away the fish they depend on to live.

“I cannot help but ask myself, are these objections meant to ensure the status quo remains in Africa ... of energy poverty?” Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told a news conference.

“Could it be possible that this is an extreme pure love for the environment, or an unrelenting campaign to ensure Africa and SA do not see the investment inflows they need?”