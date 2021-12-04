Cape Town protest adds fuel to the Shell seismic survey furore

More than 100 people banged pots and brandished placards in front of a Shell garage in Cape Town on Saturday in protest against the company’s intentions to conduct a seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

Shell’s intentions have sparked an uproar among environmentalists and the public. Andrew Chin, one of the protesters, said no cars filled up at the Newlands garage during the two hours of picketing.

“For the last two hours there have been no cars coming into Shell at Paradise Motors,” said Chin.

“The idea is to take this to other garages and hit Shell. We are sorry for the franchisees and the people that work there. They are suffering from corporate action which is not their fault. But the only way to get Shell is to hit them in the pocket.”