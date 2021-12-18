Three hospitalised after attack by swarm of bees while boating in Port Alfred

Three people were taken to hospital after they were stung by a large swarm of bees while on a boat cruise on the Kowie River in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the incident took place on Thursday.

“The NSRI duty crew in Port Alfred were activated following eye witness reports of a boat accident 8km up stream on the Kowie river with four crew on the boat suffering injuries,” Lambinon said.

“A private boat had raised the alarm of the casualty boat encountering a swarm of bees while under way on the river and the skipper of the boat had veered off course in an effort to escape the swarm of bees before colliding into the river bank and trees along the river bank.”

Lambinon said two private boats that attempted to assist were met by the aggressive bees.

The NSRI Port Alfred duty crew responded to the incident and Guard Med ambulances were activated, Lambinon said.

“The casualties were rescued from the bees and treated for injuries.

A 21-year-old woman from Makhanda and a 43-year-old woman from Port Alfred were treated for multiple bee stings and anaphylaxis.

Two men aged 49 and 20 were extricated from the boat wreck.

“The 49-year-old did not show any signs of allergies to the stings," Lambinon said.

The other three seriously injured victims were taken to hospital.

