Crime intelligence 'eroded and hollowed out', says Cele, but promises improvements are coming

The need to clean up and bolster crime intelligence — which has been “eroded and hollowed out” over the years — has never been more important and more urgent, police minister Bheki Cele said.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that the management of information within the police was strengthened, and that this could be achieved through the decentralisation of crime intelligence to station level.

Cele was addressing a National Council of Provinces plenary on Tuesday on the public violence, looting and destruction of property in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Questions have been asked about whether intelligence services should have anticipated the unrest and whether measures should then have been taken to stop it.

“We believe we can achieve this over the medium and long term, through the decentralisation of crime intelligence to station level. This then can also allow for the strengthening of the analysis capacity through training and skills development,” Cele said.

Cele said this would go a long way in the establishment of a strategic threat-assessment analysis capacity to address strategic concerns, starting in communities.