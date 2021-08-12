'I centralised intelligence to win back public's faith in it'

Factional politics harmed spooks agency, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his placement of the intelligence services in the presidency is not for securing unfettered power over citizens but aimed at addressing its factional political manipulation.



Testifying before the Zondo commission on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he had decided to centralise the intelligence services in a bid to restore confidence in its role to the nation’s interests and “never to be seen to be serving certain sections of our nation”...