Ramaphosa 'will wait for state capture report to act on implicated executives'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he would wait for the final verdict of the inquiry into state capture before reconsidering some of the appointments he made of people who were implicated in allegations within his national executive and top public service posts.

These included deputy water and sanitation minister David Mahlobo and correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser, who had been deeply implicated in allegations of corruption and impropriety relating to the State Security Agency (SSA) where they served as minister and director-general respectively.

Ramaphosa was on Thursday appearing for the second day before the Zondo commission where he was expected to give testimony on what he had done to reverse corruption and state capture.

While Ramaphosa spent most of his first day pointing out to the commission that he had either been kept in the dark about wrongdoing or deliberately kept quiet and not directly confront his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma, he faced grilling on why he had rewarded some of those seriously implicated with cushy positions after he took over in 2018.