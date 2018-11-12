Review of SA spooks 'needs time'

The presidency has asked for time to be given to a review panel looking into the State Security Agency (SSA) in order to do its work.

Sunday Times reported yesterday that state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has ordered a revetting of all intelligence officials in a bid to root out spies accused of looting a slush fund of up to R1bn.

The move was inspired, insiders told the newspaper, by nothing but a purge of spooks deemed loyal to former director-general Arthur Fraser and, by extension, former president Jacob Zuma.

In its statement yesterday, the presidency said in view of the mandate and concerns over governance problems at the SSA, Ramaphosa appointed a high-level review panel in June to assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency.

"Chaired by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi, the 10-member panel is mandated, among other terms of reference, to identify all material factors that allowed for the development of some of the current challenges within the agency, so that appropriate measures can be instituted to prevent a recurrence.

"The panel has been established to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the constitution and relevant legislation," said spokesperson Khusela Sangoni-Khawe.

"While the review process unfolds, political responsibility for the SSA remains with minister [Dipuo] Letsatsi-

Duba and management and staff at the agency are expected to conduct themselves with the requisite responsibility, respect and integrity."

She added that Ramaphosa expects to receive a report from the panel "in due course".

"This process must be allowed to run its course."