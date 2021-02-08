Mine's R24m investment washed away

Bridge collapses in Limpopo amid raging floods

An incomplete bridge linking rural residents to a town in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, which was funded to the tune of R24m by the Palaborwa Mining Company (PMC), has been washed away after the recent heavy rain, leaving scores of villagers stranded.



Residents of GaSelwana, 50km north of Phalaborwa, were unable to access neighbouring areas after the bridge was flushed away on Saturday...