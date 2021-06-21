Despair as informal settlers await housing department
Half-complete projects, on-site chaos mar provision of houses
Elizabeth Maphopa was excited four years ago when she heard that new houses would be built across the Kwazenzele informal settlement where she lives.
Maphopa was full of hope that she would finally leave the tough conditions of the informal settlement in Endicott, just outside Springs on the East Rand...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.