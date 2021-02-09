South Africa

Premier confirms eight fatalities, with four people missing

Mpumalanga needs R425m to fix damage

By Mandla Khoza and Peter Ramothwala - 09 February 2021 - 07:39

The Mpumalanga government needs at least R425m to repair damage caused by heavy rains that ravaged parts of the province in the past few weeks.

This was revealed by premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane yesterday after visiting some of the affected areas to assess damage to roads, bridges and houses...

