Premier confirms eight fatalities, with four people missing
Mpumalanga needs R425m to fix damage
The Mpumalanga government needs at least R425m to repair damage caused by heavy rains that ravaged parts of the province in the past few weeks.
This was revealed by premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane yesterday after visiting some of the affected areas to assess damage to roads, bridges and houses...
